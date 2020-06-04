Go to Contents
Recommended #South Korea #North Korea #leaflets

Unification ministry calls for halt to anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign

11:04 June 04, 2020

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry on Thursday called for a halt to a campaign to send anti-Pyongyang leaflets into the communist state, hours after the North threatened to scrap a military tensions reduction agreement with South Korea unless Seoul takes action to stop the campaign.

The ministry noted that the leaflet-sending campaign poses a threat to safety and property of people living near the border area, adding it is currently mulling measures, including "regulatory improvement," to prevent such tension-heightening activity.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

