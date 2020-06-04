Cheong Wa Dae vows 'stern' response to anti-North leaflet campaigns posing threat to security
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday condemned local activists' campaigns to send anti-North Korea propaganda leaflets across the border, vowing to respond "sternly" if the campaign poses a threat to national security.
"The spreading of (such) leaflets is good for nothing," a high-profile official at the presidential office told reporters in response to the North's statement denouncing the campaigns by some South Korean activists and North Korea defectors.
"The government will sternly respond to any behavior that could harm national security," the official said on condition of anonymity.
In a statement laced with unusually barbed words, Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, warned South Korea to stop the groups from scattering anti-North leaflets.
"Clearly speaking, the South Korean authorities will be forced to pay a dear price if they let this situation go on while making sort of excuses," Kim said in the statement released earlier in the day.
She said that such hostile activities, if not countered by the South, could risk termination of the two Korea's previous military deal, intended to freeze all kinds of hostility and tension-raising actions.
The Seoul official also said Cheong Wa Dae remains unchanged in its position that two key inter-Korean agreements -- the Panmunjom Declaration of April, 2018 and the following military agreement of Sept. 19 the same year -- should be respected.
Convening a regular National Security Council meeting later in the day, Cheong Wa Dae is set to discuss the latest national security issues, possibly including the latest statement by Kim Yo-jong.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)