Korean-language dailies

-- N. Korea threatens to scrap military deal over leaflet-sending campaign (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Cheong Wa Dae says anti-Pyongyang leaflets do more harm than good, after Kim Yo-jong's criticism (Kookmin Daily)

-- Cheong Wa Dae says anti-Pyongyang leaflets do more harm than good, after Kim Yo-jong's statement (Donga llbo)

-- Democracy fails to advance (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't calls for halt to anti-North Korea leaflets after Kim Yo-jong's threat (Segye Times)

-- Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Lee Jae-yong (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors hit back, seek arrest warrant for Lee Jae-yong (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors hit back, seek arrest warrant for Lee Jae-yong (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon considers 'open residence' in Yangsan after retirement (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Lee Jae-yong (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- House prices in Seoul stop falling, with those outside Gangnam soaring (Korea Economic Daily)

