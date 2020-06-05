(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 5)

The third extra budget is the first of its kind in 48 years, implying that a desperate situation requires a desperate measure. In this sense there is no reason for the Assembly to delay its approval. Of course, it does not necessarily mean that the parliament should serve as a rubberstamp. Legislators of the rival parties must rigorously review the bill to check if the government's additional outlays are well-calculated to help the country cushion itself from the coronavirus shock.