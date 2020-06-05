Go to Contents
Moon preps for retirement in rural town near Tongdo Temple in Yangsan

09:40 June 05, 2020

YANGSAN, South Korea, June 5 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in plans to spend his retirement life in Yangsan, a rural city in the southeastern part of the country, according to city authorities.

The Presidential Security Service (PSS) recently bought a 3,860-square-meter plot of land, where a two-story house is located, near Tongdo Temple, a famous Buddhist temple some 380 kilometers southeast of Seoul, for a private residence of Moon and first lady Kim Jung-sook. It cost 1.47 billion won (US$1.2 million) to buy the land and the house.

A new house for them and facilities for bodyguards will be constructed there.

Moon already has a private home in Maegok-dong of the same city, about a 30-minute drive from the new site.

The PSS purchased the new plot of land, however, due to security concerns caused mainly by the limited space of the Maegok-dong site, a city official said.

Moon is scheduled to leave office in May 2022.

This undated file photo shows President Moon Jae-in taking a commemorative photo with citizens in front of his private home in Yangsang, South Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)

