Crime thriller 'Evil,' work of Korean film industry veterans
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- The upcoming action film "Deliver Us From Evil" is set to catch the attention of South Korean film buffs for its collaboration between Cannes-invited director Hong Won-chan and "Parasite" cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo.
It is also in the media spotlight for being the first collaboration between star actors Hwang Jung-min and Lee Jung-jae after their 2013 hit crime opera "New World." Hwang played the kingpin of a corporate crime syndicate, and Lee was a deep-cover cop and his right-hand man.
The new film revolves around a professional killer, played by Hwang, who plans to retire after carrying out his last mission. But he is embroiled in unexpected incidents as an unidentified pursuer, played by Lee, tries to kill him.
"I've created fresh characters that are hardly found in Korea movies," the director, whose debut feature "Office" (2015) was invited to the Midnight Screenings of the Cannes Film Festival that year, said in an online press conference Friday.
"It was risky for me to direct a movie starring two silver screen stars," he said. "But I largely depended on the two veterans and they made me feel easy as well."
The two actors said they were attracted by fresh characters and unprecedentedly large-scale action scenes in "Evil," compared to "New World," which is a crime movie with mystery and suspense.
Unlike "New World," intensive and immersive action scenes, contributed by creative minds, including the "Parasite" cinematographer Hong, will keep people riveted, they noted.
"I've focused on action scenes. I've prepared to get ready for intensive fight scenes," said Hwang. "It was hard to get familiar with ideas from our martial director and cinematographer. I'd never experienced such action sequences."
Lee said he had to practice action arrangements and sequences for a whole week to film a full-scale scene, but he was satisfied with it.
"Our action director and cinematographer did their best to create creative action scenes and sequences," Lee said. "Their ideas made me feel strange and confused in the beginning, but the outcomes were so good."
Director Hong asked movie fans to visit theaters and enjoy the action-packed adventure on a big screen under the safe quarantine guidelines to prevent COVID-19 infection.
"Deliver Us From Evil" will hit local theaters in July.
