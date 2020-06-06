Go to Contents
14:00 June 06, 2020

June 7

1920 -- A Korean militia force led by General Hong Beom-do defeats a Japanese regiment in a battle in China's Jilin Province.

1953 -- President Rhee Syng-man declares a quasi state of emergency.

1975 -- Boxer Yoo Je-du wins the World Boxing Association junior middleweight championship.

1982 -- Five commercial banks join hands in a joint issuance of credit cards.

2003 -- President Roh Moo-hyun holds a summit in Tokyo with Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.

2005 -- The number of tourists to Mount Kumgang surpasses 1 million. The scenic resort on North Korea's east coast opened to South Koreans in 1998.

2008 -- South Korean President Lee Myung-bak and U.S. President George W. Bush agree to cooperate to ensure that U.S. beef from cattle older than 30 months is not exported to South Korea.
