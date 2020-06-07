Go to Contents
KBO club manager resigns after 14th straight loss

20:33 June 07, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Eagles' manager Han Yong-duk resigned from his post Sunday, moments after his Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team lost its 14th consecutive game.

The Eagles fell to the NC Dinos 8-2 at home in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, to tie their franchise mark for the longest losing slide.

The worst losing skid in KBO history belongs to the now-defunct Sammi Superstars, which lost 18 in a row in 1985.

Members of the Hanwha Eagles take a bow after losing to the NC Dinos 8-2 in their Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Hanwha Life Eagles Park in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, on June 7, 2020. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
