KBO club manager resigns after 14th straight loss
20:33 June 07, 2020
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Eagles' manager Han Yong-duk resigned from his post Sunday, moments after his Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team lost its 14th consecutive game.
The Eagles fell to the NC Dinos 8-2 at home in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, to tie their franchise mark for the longest losing slide.
The worst losing skid in KBO history belongs to the now-defunct Sammi Superstars, which lost 18 in a row in 1985.
