Korean-language dailies

-- N.K. heightens strong rhetoric against S. Korea, seen as aimed at rattling Seoul, Washington (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Month after fire at warehouse construction site in Icheon, victims' families have not been able to hold funeral (Kookmin Daily)

-- Young jobseekers hit hardest by pandemic (Donga llbo)

-- Health authorities on high alert over cluster infections tied to door-to-door health product retailer (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea's new virus cases above 50 for 2nd straight day (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea extends sharp rise in support for pro-gov't civic groups (Chosun Ilbo)

-- N.K. propaganda outlet takes direct swipe at President Moon (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Newly elected ruling party lawmakers become moderate on economy policy, opposition lawmakers flexible on N.K. issues (Hankyoreh)

-- Samsung scion to attend court hearing over succession probe (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Manufacturers, banks suffer outflow of talents to IT sector (Korea Economic Daily)

