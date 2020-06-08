Go to Contents
07:00 June 08, 2020

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- N.K. heightens strong rhetoric against S. Korea, seen as aimed at rattling Seoul, Washington (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Month after fire at warehouse construction site in Icheon, victims' families have not been able to hold funeral (Kookmin Daily)
-- Young jobseekers hit hardest by pandemic (Donga llbo)
-- Health authorities on high alert over cluster infections tied to door-to-door health product retailer (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea's new virus cases above 50 for 2nd straight day (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea extends sharp rise in support for pro-gov't civic groups (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N.K. propaganda outlet takes direct swipe at President Moon (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Newly elected ruling party lawmakers become moderate on economy policy, opposition lawmakers flexible on N.K. issues (Hankyoreh)
-- Samsung scion to attend court hearing over succession probe (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Manufacturers, banks suffer outflow of talents to IT sector (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Pyongyang threatens to shut down liaison office (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- North Korea building case for further provocation: experts (Korea Herald)
-- Samsung chief faces showdown with prosecution on Monday (Korea Times)
(END)

