Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street gains

09:26 June 08, 2020

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street that followed an estimate-beating jobs report in the United States.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 17.62 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,199.49 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The gains were largely attributed to a drop in the U.S. unemployment rate in May, possibly suggesting an economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 829.16 points, or 3.15 percent, to close at 27,110,98 on Friday (New York time), pinning high hopes for a quick recovery.

The tech-heavy NASDAQ and S&P advanced 2.06 percent and 2.62 percent, respectively.

The U.S. is one of South Korea's largest trade partners.

In Seoul, large caps traded mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.36 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 1.66 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics slid 0.90 percent, while leading chemical maker LG Chem spiked 2.65 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,203.15 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.95 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK