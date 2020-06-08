Go to Contents
S. Korea's liaison phone call to N.K. goes unanswered

10:53 June 08, 2020

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea made a phone call to North Korea on Monday morning as part of daily liaison communication, but the call went unanswered, the unification ministry said, after Pyongyang vowed to abolish a joint liaison office in anger over anti-Pyongyang leaflets.

"This morning the liaison office attempted to call North Korea, but the North has not answered the call yet," the ministry's spokesperson Yoh Sang-key said at a regular press briefing. "This is the first time North Korea has not answered our calls."

