N. Korea to cut off all inter-Korean communication lines at noon
06:30 June 09, 2020
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea will cut off all inter-Korean communication lines at noon on Tuesday, state media reported, days after Pyongyang strongly protested anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent from South Korea.
The move will be the first in a series of actions that the North will take as it believes there is no need for face-to-face talks or issues to discuss between the two Koreas, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
