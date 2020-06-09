Korean-language dailies

-- Schools anxious about possibility of having to close again due to COVID-19 outbreaks (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Arrest warrant request for Lee Jae-yong rejected, Samsung spared worst situation (Kookmin Daily)

-- Small, midsized businesses complain of money drought despite injection of 117 trillion won (Donga llbo)

-- Moon says will strengthen transparency in donation collection, comfort women movement should not be denied (Segye Times)

-- Moon says it's not right to deny comfort women movement and mar its cause (Chosun Ilbo)

-- President Moon's mention of need for civic groups' self-reflection (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Poll shows 90 pct of S. Koreans, 84 pct of Japanese say 'Seoul-Tokyo relations are bad' (Hankook Ilbo)

