(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 9)

But the BAI ignored the legally binding deadline. Then it tried to finalize its inspection report just before the April 15 general election. But its decision-making audit committee refused to adopt the report, prompting speculation that the panel turned down the draft report because it allegedly concluded that the Wolsong-1 reactor was economically viable. If the speculation is true, the BAI cannot deflect criticism that it intentionally delayed making a report public in order to create a favorable environment for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea ahead of the election.