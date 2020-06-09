(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 9)

In principle, what Jeong said is correct: if the transfer is made, South Korea is supposed to take a leading role in the Combined Forces Command in Seoul while the U.S. plays a supporting role. However, there are realistic grounds for the former U.S. commander to cast doubts on Jeong's remarks, as our military has not been fully prepared to take over the leading role. Another factor — Washington's deepening concerns about the South Korean government's attitude toward China — also plays a part. The United States may have been surprised to see the defense minister proudly talk as if wartime operational control is already transferred.