(LEAD) KBO's career saves leader eligible to return from gambling suspension Tuesday

Oh said he himself wants to find out how well his stuff will work against KBO hitters. In his first tour of duty, Oh could get by mostly with his heavy fastball. He's closer to 40 than 30 now, and his fastball may not have quite the same zip, though Oh said he touched 147 kilometers per hour (91.3 miles per hour) during April's preseason. He averaged 91.1 mph with his four-seamers in the majors in 2019 and 91.6 mph a year before that.