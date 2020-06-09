5 new buildings under construction at N.K. parade training ground in Pyongyang: 38 North
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- Five large buildings are under construction probably for storage purposes at a North Korean military parade training compound in Pyongyang, a U.S. monitor has said, citing new commercial satellite imagery.
In its analysis Monday of the construction work at the Mirim Parade Training Ground, the website 38 North said that in just over a month, five probable garages or storable buildings, which appear capable of storing a "considerable amount of military equipment," have been erected.
The Mirim compound serves as a staging point for vehicles ahead of the regime's military parades, the website said, noting that during the parade training, temporary shelters used to be erected in the area where the new buildings are under construction, to store such equipment as mobile launchers.
"It appears that the new buildings are permanent garages large enough to store large vehicles and weaponry out of satellite view," 38 North said.
In addition to the new buildings, a new access road has been built, connecting the compound to Taehak Street, which is suitable for large vehicles with a wide turning radius that will facilitate easy transfer into the city, the monitor said.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)