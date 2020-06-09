(LEAD) S. Korea 'closely communicating' with U.S. about N.K. decision to sever all inter-Korean phone lines
(ATTN: CLARIFIES paras 2-3)
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is closely consulting with the United States about North Korea's decision to sever all communication channels with the South, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
"Yes, we are closely communicating with the U.S. side at all times. I believe such communication is one of the foreign ministry's major roles," ministry spokesperson Kim In-chul said when asked if Seoul discussed the current situation with Washington and Beijing.
"We have also communicated with the relevant country when necessary and will continue to do so," he said.
Earlier in the day, the North said it will cut off all communication lines with the South, blasting Seoul for failing to stop North Korean defectors from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets into the communist nation.
The North has since not answered multiple calls from South Korea.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)