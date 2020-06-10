Go to Contents
07:11 June 10, 2020

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- Beginning of inter-Korean severance, concerns rise over regression toward confrontation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea vows to turn work pertaining to S. Korea into tasks against 'enemy,' all inter-Korean channels closed (Kookmin Daily)
-- Inter-Korean relations have frozen (Donga llbo)
-- N. Korea cuts off all communication channels, rips up 2-year peace to turn S. Korea into enemy (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea severs inter-Korean channels, vows to 'work against enemy' (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea says S. Korea is 'enemy,' cuts all communication lines (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea turns work pertaining to S. Korea into tasks against enemy, inter-Korean ties turn 20 years back (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Koreas returned to time of 'no communication' (Hankyoreh)
-- Drop in population, growth rate; S. Korea on fast track to shrinkage (Hankook Ilbo)
-- HDC calls for renegotiation of Asiana acquisition from outset (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- NASDAQ hits all-time high on day of New York reopening (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Pyongyang severs phone lines with 'enemy' (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea walks a fine line between coronavirus tracing, privacy violation (Korea Herald)
-- Inter-Korean tension escalates as NK cuts hotlines (Korea Times)
(END)

