U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.

23:58 June 09, 2020

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Yonhap) -- The United States is disappointed in North Korea's recent actions to sever ties with South Korea, the State Department said Tuesday, urging the communist nation to return to diplomacy and cooperation.

"The United States has always supported progress in inter-Korean relations, and we are disappointed in the DPRK's recent actions," a department spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"We urge the DPRK to return to diplomacy and cooperation. We remain in close coordination with our ally, the Republic of Korea, on efforts to engage the DPRK," the spokesperson added.

This AFP file photo shows the U.S. Department of State in Washington. (Yonhap)

