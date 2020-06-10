Wednesday's weather forecast
09:01 June 10, 2020
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/21 Sunny 60
Incheon 28/20 Sunny 60
Suwon 32/20 Sunny 60
Cheongju 33/22 Sunny 60
Daejeon 32/21 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 33/20 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 32/24 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 32/21 Sunny 60
Gwangju 32/21 Sunny 80
Jeju 28/20 Sunny 90
Daegu 34/21 Sunny 60
Busan 27/21 Sunny 60
(END)