Wednesday's weather forecast

09:01 June 10, 2020

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/21 Sunny 60

Incheon 28/20 Sunny 60

Suwon 32/20 Sunny 60

Cheongju 33/22 Sunny 60

Daejeon 32/21 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 33/20 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 32/24 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 32/21 Sunny 60

Gwangju 32/21 Sunny 80

Jeju 28/20 Sunny 90

Daegu 34/21 Sunny 60

Busan 27/21 Sunny 60
(END)

