Mandatory QR code-based registration at entertainment facilities starts amid pandemic
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea started QR code-based registration of visitors at bars, clubs and other entertainment facilities across the country Wednesday, as part of the country's efforts to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, health authorities said.
Around 80,000 facilities in the nation are required to use smartphone QR code-based entry logs for all visitors to keep records of their personal details.
Since early this month, the country has enforced QR code-based entry logs at such facilities in the greater Seoul area and selected cities in its latest efforts to track and contain the new coronavirus.
In addition to entertainment facilities, in-door sports facilities and some auditoriums are required to adopt the QR code-based entry logs.
Visitors to the facilities have to get an one-time QR code via smartphone apps and submit it to the venue. The venue manager then scans the code and includes it in a digital customer register.
The measure comes as cluster infections traced to nightclubs and bars in the trendy Itaewon region of Seoul swelled in and around the capital city. As of Tuesday, a total of 277 COVID-19 cases have been linked to Itaewon.
Health authorities will conduct on-site inspections to make certain businesses comply with the toughened guidelines, with those that fail to meet requirements to be slapped with a fine of up to 3 million won (US$2,500) or ordered to suspend operations.
Besides bars and clubs, the government is moving to encourage religious facilities, movie theaters, hospitals and libraries to adopt the QR code logs going forward.
