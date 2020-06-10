KBO's premier contact hitter embracing data to improve power

"I talk to our analysts often, and they told my bat speed has gone up," Lee told reporters at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, before facing the Samsung Lions. "The exit velocity on my line drives has increased from 145 kph last year to 155 kph this year. I've always wanted to hit the ball hard, and I've been able to do just that this year because I listened to our data department and coaches, and adjusted my training accordingly."