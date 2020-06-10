Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Creditors say ready to negotiate terms of Asiana sale
SEOUL -- Creditors of Asiana Airlines Inc. said Wednesday they are ready to meet with HDC Hyundai Development Co. to renegotiate terms of the airline's takeover by the property developer.
On Tuesday, HDC called for a renegotiation with Asiana's creditor banks -- the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) and the Export-Import Bank of Korea (Eximbank) -- over its planned takeover of the country's second-biggest carrier, citing the current coronavirus crisis as "never expected and a very negative factor," which will largely affect the acquisition plan.
Coronavirus situation in Seoul seen reaching worst point
SEOUL -- The coronavirus outbreak in Seoul appears to have reached its worst point over the past week, an analysis of official data showed Wednesday, largely due to a recent string of cluster infections traced to crowds and sports facilities.
The capital's average daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases last week already surpassed the previous high point reached in the middle of March, when the number of new infections linked to a call center in the southern ward of Guro was spiraling, according to Yonhap News Agency's analysis of the Seoul government's data.
S. Korea shares quarantine control knowhow via webinar
SEOUL -- South Korea shared its experience in conducting epidemiological investigations to tackle the coronavirus pandemic with other countries on Wednesday.
The Special Webinar on COVID-19 for Policy and Technology event, hosted by the International Quarantine Cooperation task force, came as the so-called K-quarantine method, based on aggressive testing, contact tracing and quarantining of people, has received international recognition. South Korea has successfully flattened its coronavirus curve after the first case was reported in January.
Hyundai Heavy to expand presence in warship market
SEOUL -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a major shipyard, will enhance its presence in the warship market as part of efforts to boost sales, its parent, Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., said Wednesday.
The company said a 26,000-ton warship, named Aotearoa, built by the shipbuilder left Ulsan, southeast 414 kilometers of Seoul, late Tuesday for New Zealand. Hyundai Heavy clinched an order for the warship in July 2016 from the Royal New Zealand Navy.
Seoul designates 34 more overseas Sejong Korean-language institutes
SEOUL -- South Korea has added more than 30 new state-funded Korean language institutes abroad, the government announced Wednesday, in an effort to promote the Korean language as a catalyst in the global spread of Korean culture at large.
The culture ministry announced the opening of 34 more King Sejong Institutes in 30 countries across the world, including in Asia, Europe, the Americas and Africa. The countries included Laos, Vietnam, Denmark, Russia, France, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Uganda.
Main opposition party presses for realignment of Seoul's N. Korea policy
SEOUL -- The main opposition United Future Party (UFP) pressed the government to realign its conciliatory policy toward North Korea Wednesday following the North's threat to cut off inter-Korean communication lines a day earlier and regard South Korea as an enemy.
Holding an emergency meeting on national security issues, a group of six UFP lawmakers specializing in North Korea adopted a joint statement in criticism of the Moon Jae-in government's appeasement policy with Pyongyang.
Celltrion to study efficacy of Remsima on COVID-19 in Britain
SEOUL -- An affiliate of South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion Inc. said Wednesday that it will begin a study on the treatment efficacy of its biosimilar Remsima on the novel coronavirus.
Celltrion Healthcare, which handles Celltrion's overseas business, said the trial study of Remsima, a biosimilar drug to treat autoimmune diseases, will be conducted in Britain this month.
(3rd LD) New virus cases spike again, most traced to cluster infections in greater Seoul
SEOUL -- South Korea's new virus cases spiked again Wednesday as sporadic cluster infections continued in the greater Seoul area, prodding health authorities to consider more stringent social distancing in the densely populated area.
The country added 50 new cases, including 43 local infections, raising the total caseload to 11,902, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
Unification ministry to file legal complaint against leaflet-sending defector groups
SEOUL -- The unification ministry said Wednesday that it will file a complaint with police against two North Korean defector groups for sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border, a day after the North cut off all inter-Korean communication lines over such leafleting.
The ministry said that it will also take action to revoke business permits granted to the groups, Fighters for Free North Korea and Keunsaem, accusing them of putting the safety of people living in border regions at risk by sending leaflets into the North.
