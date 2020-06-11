Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon calls for co-prosperity, vital for true democracy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Trump to use U.S. overseas military presence for presidential race (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to roll out various laws regulating big firms (Donga llbo)
-- Parents of participants in historic uprising in 1987 get medals (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to ban corporal punishment against children by law (Segye Times)
-- Gov't to roll out laws regulating big firms (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul to file legal complaint against leaflet-sending defector groups (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon calls for ordinary democracy in S. Korea on historic uprising anniversary (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't to revise law on corporal punishment against children (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's jobless rate surges to 21-year high, 1.27 mln people jobless in May (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 1 in 4 young people jobless (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- US 'disappointed' with North's decision (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon's N. Korea dreams at risk of falling apart (Korea Herald)
-- Moon's peace drive buffeted by N. Korea offensive (Korea Times)
