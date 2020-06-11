Korean-language dailies

-- Moon calls for co-prosperity, vital for true democracy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Trump to use U.S. overseas military presence for presidential race (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't to roll out various laws regulating big firms (Donga llbo)

-- Parents of participants in historic uprising in 1987 get medals (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to ban corporal punishment against children by law (Segye Times)

-- Gov't to roll out laws regulating big firms (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Seoul to file legal complaint against leaflet-sending defector groups (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon calls for ordinary democracy in S. Korea on historic uprising anniversary (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't to revise law on corporal punishment against children (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea's jobless rate surges to 21-year high, 1.27 mln people jobless in May (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 1 in 4 young people jobless (Korea Economic Daily)

