Korea's exports jump 20 pct in first 10 days of June
09:09 June 11, 2020
SEJONG, June 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose sharply from a year earlier in the first 10 days of June, despite the economic fallout from the new coronavirus, customs data showed Thursday.
The country's outbound shipments jumped 20.2 percent in the June 1-10 period from the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
The daily average exports during the 10-day period, however, fell 9.9 percent on-year.
