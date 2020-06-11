(Yonhap Interview) KBO utility man Saladino credits turnaround to clearer mind

For one, there is only one foreign position player on each of the 10 KBO teams, and most of them bat in the heart of the order, with teams looking to them as the main RBI guys. While the Lions signed Saladino more for his glove and defensive versatility than hitting, he was still being counted on to produce on offense. Expectations were such that Saladino batted either third or cleanup in seven of his first eight games.

