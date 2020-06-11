LG Display seeks to develop stretchable display by 2024
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co., a South Korean display panel maker, said Thursday it aims to develop stretchable displays by 2024 as it was named to lead a national R&D project on the high-end technology.
In cooperation with more than 20 companies, institutions and universities, LG Display will develop a display product that can be stretched by up to 20 percent.
So far, bendable, foldable and rollable displays have been commercialized. LG Display said the stretchable display would be the ultimate level of flexible display technology since it can truly present a free-form product by transforming its size without image distortion.
LG Display said the stretchable display can be applied in various areas, from smart gadgets to automobiles and aircraft cabin displays.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)