(2nd LD) New virus cases slow slightly, cluster infections still grip greater Seoul
SEOUL -- South Korea's new virus cases slowed slightly Thursday, but the greater Seoul area is still haunted by a steady rise in cluster infections despite toughened measures to stem further community spread in the metropolitan area.
The country added 45 new cases, including 40 local infections, raising the total caseload to 11,947, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
(2nd LD) S. Korea's June 1-10 exports jump 20 pct on more working days
SEJONG -- South Korea's exports soared in the first 10 days of June from a year earlier, mainly due to a calendar effect but raised hopes for a recovery in global trade as more nations eased coronavirus lockdown measures.
The country's outbound shipments jumped 20.2 percent to US$12.3 billion in the June 1-10 period from the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
(LEAD) N. Korea to U.S.: Don't meddle if you want smooth presidential election
SEOUL -- North Korea warned the United States on Thursday not to meddle in inter-Korean relations if it wants to avoid experiencing an unspecified "hair-raiser" and hold November's presidential election smoothly.
Kwon Jong-gun, director general of the North Korean foreign ministry's American affairs department, made the remark after Washington voiced disappointment over Pyongyang's recent decision to cut off all communication lines with South Korea.
(LEAD) S. Korea to help create more jobs in private sector: finance minister
SEOUL -- South Korea will help private firms create more jobs, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday, in the latest effort to protect jobs that have vanished due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The move came after the government has pushed to create 550,000 jobs in the public sector as the nation's job market remained grim due to falling exports and consumption.
No fresh virus cases reported at military intelligence command
SEOUL -- No fresh coronavirus cases were reported at the military intelligence command Thursday, officials said, after an officer's infection spread to four others and forced all command members to go through testing.
On Tuesday, an Army major at the Defense Security Support Command under the direct wing of the ministry was confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19, and four of his colleagues tested positive the following day, according to the ministry.
Seoul stocks nearly flat late Thurs. morning, trim earlier losses
SEOUL -- South Korean shares stayed nearly flat late Thursday morning after slightly trimming earlier losses following overnight losses on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.12 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,194.57 as of 11:20 a.m.
