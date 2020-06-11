N.K. newspaper says Hong Kong belongs to China
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper said Thursday that Hong Kong belongs to China, not to "the West," expressing support for the neighboring ally amid intensifying rivalry between Washington and Beijing.
"Every country has a law to protect the safety of its country ... the action China is taking against behaviors that pose a threat to its country is a fair exercise of its own sovereignty," the Rodong Sinmun said.
"The reason the bill has not been legislated for the past 23 years since (Hong Kong) has been under China's control is because anti-Chinese groups in the West have meddled aggressively with the Hong Kong issue," the paper said, referring to Beijing's push for Hong Kong security legislation.
North Korea has long taken China's side in disputes between Washington and Beijing.
China is the North's last major ally and a key provider of food and fuel supplies.
