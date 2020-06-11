S. Korea appoints new ambassadors to 8 countries in regular reshuffle
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday appointed new ambassadors to eight countries, including Egypt, Canada and Bangladesh, in a regular reshuffle, the foreign ministry said.
Hong Jin-wook, former director-general for African and Middle Eastern affairs at the ministry, was appointed ambassador to Egypt, while Chang Keung-ryong, former chief of the International Cooperation Standing Committee of the National Unification Advisory Council, became ambassador to Canada.
Lee Jang-keun, former deputy representative of Korea's diplomatic mission in Geneva, was appointed ambassador to Bangladesh, while Park Chong-suk, former dean of Planning and Assessment at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, took the post for Nepal.
Lee In-ho, ambassador for international relations to Ulsan Metropolitan City, was appointed ambassador to the Dominican Republic, while Kweon Ki-hwan, former director-general for international organizations, took the post for Ireland.
Chae Jin-weon, minister at the Korean Embassy in Australia, was appointed ambassador to Rwanda, while Kwak Tae-yeol, the consul general at the Las Palmas Office of the Korean Embassy in Spain, was picked as ambassador to Yemen.
