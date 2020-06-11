LG Twins sweep KBO double header vs. SK Wyverns
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- Backup catcher Lee Sung-woo delivered a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning, carrying the LG Twins to a 4-3 victory over the SK Wyverns and a sweep of their double header in Seoul on Thursday.
Lee's solo shot off reliever Jung Young-il in the bottom seventh at Jamsil Baseball Stadium sealed the narrow victory for the Twins, who took the first game 3-1 earlier in the day.
Chae Eun-seong's sacrifice fly gave the Twins a 1-0 lead in the bottom first. But the Wyverns went ahead in the bottom third, thanks to Kim Kang-min's two-run blast off starter Im Chan-kyu that opened up a 2-1 lead.
The Wyverns added a run in the top sixth with Jeong Jin-gi's solo home run. The Twins then erased the two-run deficit in the bottom sixth, when Roberto Ramos, who smacked a tie-breaking two-run homer in the first game, came through with a two-run double that knotted the score at 3-3.
With the regular Yoo Kang-nam having played the first game, Lee got his fourth start of the season in the second game.
After drawing walks in his first two trips to the plate, Lee launched that home run as his only hit of the night.
The Wyverns had the tying run at second in the top of the ninth, following a leadoff single by Lee Heung-ryun and a sacrifice bunt. But reliever Song Eun-beom held his ground, retiring Kim Kang-min, who had three hits in the game up to that point, on a groundout and then striking out Choi Ji-hoon to close out the one-run victory.
The two teams played the double header after their Wednesday game was rained out.
A canceled game in June would have been made up in September in a normal season. But with the start of the season delayed by over a month due to the coronavirus pandemic and the league intending on playing the usual 144 games despite the compressed calendar, this will be a season unlike any other. Double headers, as well as games on Monday, typically the designated offday in the KBO, will be the new norm.
There have been two double headers so far this season and the Twins have played in both of them and won all four games.
