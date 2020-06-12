(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 12)

Labor unions have been behaving as if they side with the socially weak. But the reality shows otherwise. If the minimum wage goes up, low-wage earners like part-timers and contractors lose jobs first. In the meantime, members of the powerful unions of large companies in the private and public sectors reap the benefits. The parties involved in determining next year's minimum wage should readjust the alarming pace of wage increase and allow different wages per industry — accepting the harsh reality of our economy in the coronavirus era.

