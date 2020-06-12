Veteran catcher overwhelmed by improbable power surge

Lee, who will turn 39 in about three months, said it "wouldn't be the strangest thing if I retired right now." Though he's batting a robust .400 this year, with three of his six hits having gone for home runs in 15 at-bats, Lee knows he will only be playing once or twice a week, at most, behind starting catcher Yoo Kang-nam. Lee only started the second game of Thursday's double header because Yoo played the first one in scorching heat and manager Ryu Joong-il wanted to give him a breather.