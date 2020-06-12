Go to Contents
LG Electronics to develop service robot solutions with local partners by Nov.

11:00 June 12, 2020

SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc., South Korea's major home appliance maker, said Friday that it will develop service robot solutions with local partners by November.

LG said it will join forces with Woowa Brothers Corp., South Korea's top food delivery app operator, and Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement to develop technologies related to serving bots at restaurants.

They plan to develop the solutions by November and apply them to Woowa Brothers' robot rental business. The company currently runs 85 serving robots at 68 restaurants.

The latest collaboration is an expansion of a partnership between LG and Woowa Brothers in February when they agreed to cooperate in the business area of delivery and serving robots. Then the two sides joined hands to develop various robots together by utilizing LG's artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and Woowa Brothers' service platform know-how.

In recent years, LG Electronics has been focusing on bolstering its robotics business, acquiring bot manufacturing and developing firms. In January, the company opened a robotics lab in Boston in the United States.

This photo taken on Feb. 3, 2020, and provided by LG Electronics Inc. shows the company's serving robot at a restaurant in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

