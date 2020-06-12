UNC deputy chief visits DMZ as war remains recovery project under way
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- The deputy commander of the U.S.-led United Nations Command (UNC) visited the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas this week to better understand a war remains excavation project under way in the region, his office said Friday.
During his visit to a guard post, Vice Adm. Stuart Mayer received a mission brief on the demining and remains recovery operations at Arrowhead Ridge, one of the fiercest battlefields during the 1950-53 Korean War, according to the UNC.
Under a bilateral military accord signed Sept. 19, 2018, the two Koreas agreed to launch a joint excavation project on Arrowhead Ridge, but the South has carried out the project alone as the North did not respond to calls for joint work.
Maj. Gen. Lee Sang-chul, who leads the Army's 5th Infantry Division in charge of the mission, accompanied the vice admiral.
"They discussed various issues together while visiting the 5ID Peace Trail, 5ID Museum, White House Hill Monument, #AHH Memorial Hall, and Guard Post 166," it said in a Facebook post.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)