SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N. Korea's FM expresses strong support for China amid conflict with U.S.
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's top diplomat has expressed strong support for China amid the growing geopolitical conflict between Beijing and Washington, the North's media reported Friday.
North Korea's foreign minister, Ri Son-gwon, expressed support for Beijing during a meeting with Li Jinjun, Chinese ambassador to North Korea, at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang on Thursday, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency,
In the meeting, Ri stated that the North "will continue actively support the position of China's party and government aimed at defending the sovereignty, safety and the total unification of its land."
N. Korea's official paper ratchets up criticism over anti-Pyongyang leaflets
SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Saturday lashed out at South Korea over anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent by activists into the communist state, blaming Seoul for freezing inter-Korean relations with its irresponsible attitude and belated action.
The Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, made the criticism, hours after Pyongyang vowed to close an inter-Korean liaison office in its border town of Kaesong over the leaflet-sending campaigns.
"The current situation clearly shows who is the culprit for freezing a good atmosphere again in relations between the North and the South and pushing things into a state of tension," the paper said.
N.K. leader holds politburo meeting, makes no mention of inter-Korean issues
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has presided over a politburo meeting of the Workers' Party and discussed measures to develop the chemical industry, but inter-Korean issues and other external matters were not on the agenda, according to state media Monday.
The meeting, held Sunday, came just two days after the North vowed to abolish an inter-Korean liaison office in anger over anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets sent from South Korea. Four items were on the agenda, but the leaflet issue was not one of them, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"The meeting discussed in depth some crucial issues arising in further developing the self-sufficient economy of the country and improving the standard of people's living," the KCNA said.
N. Korea 'ablaze with fury' over anti-Pyongyang leaflets: Rodong Sinmun
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Wednesday lashed out at South Korea over anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent by defectors and other activists into the communist state, saying "the whole country is ablaze with fury."
On Tuesday, the North called the South an "enemy" and vowed to cut off all inter-Korean communication lines in anger over such leafleting, and it has since not answered routine daily phone calls from the South via liaison and military hotlines.
The Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said the country's major women's organization, Socialist Women's Union of Korea, held a mass rally blasting South Korea for turning a blind eye to such leafleting.
N. Korea to U.S.: Don't meddle if you want smooth presidential election
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea warned the United States on Thursday not to meddle in inter-Korean relations if it wants to avoid experiencing an unspecified "hair-raiser" and hold November's presidential election smoothly.
Kwon Jong-gun, director general of the North Korean foreign ministry's American affairs department, made the remark after Washington voiced disappointment over Pyongyang's recent decision to cut off all communication lines with South Korea.
"If the U.S. pokes its nose into others' affairs with careless remarks, far from minding its internal affairs, at a time when its political situation is in the worst-ever confusion, it may encounter an unpleasant thing hard to deal with," Kwon said in an interview with the Korean Central News Agency.
N. Korea vows to build up 'more reliable' force against U.S. threats
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Friday its goal is to build up a "more reliable" force against long-term military threats from the United States as the two countries marked the second anniversary of the first-ever summit of their leaders.
North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon made the remark, adding that Pyongyang would "never again" provide the U.S. with "another package" that President Donald Trump could use to boast as his political achievements.
"The secure strategic goal of the DPRK is to build up more reliable force to cope with the long-term military threats from the U.S. This is our reply message to the U.S. on the occasion of second anniversary of June 12," Ri said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.
N. Korea slams U.N. chief for expressing regret over Pyongyang's move to cut inter-Korean hotlines
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Friday criticized U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for expressing "regret" over the North's decision to cut off all inter-Korean communication channels.
Guterres expressed his regret over Pyongyang's announcement, warning that such channels "are necessary to avoid misunderstandings or miscalculations," according to U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
"If the Secretary-General truly desires peace and stability of the Korean peninsula, he shouldn't reel off such nonsense as 'regrets,' but harshly reprimand South Korea," a North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson was quoted by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) as saying.
