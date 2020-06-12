(LEAD) Seoul stocks sink 2 pct on renewed concerns over virus, won falls
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks dropped 2 percent to the lowest in over a week Friday as renewed concerns over the new coronavirus outbreak pounded investor sentiment. The Korean won fell sharply against the U.S. dollar.
After a choppy session, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) declined 44.48 points, or 2.04 percent, to finish at 2,132.30, the lowest in eight sessions. Trading volume was moderate at 681.3 million shares worth 14.7 trillion won (US$12.2 billion), with losers outpacing gainers 720 to 160.
"Investors were spooked by concerns about a potential second wave of infections," Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co., said.
South Korean shares nosedived more than 4 percent at the opening bell, taking a cue from overnight plunges in U.S. markets over renewed fears about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1,861.82 points, or 6.9 percent, to close at 25,128.17.
Investor sentiment remained subdued after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned of a "long road" to economic recovery Wednesday over the virus outbreak and vowed to keep interest rates low.
But the Seoul market trimmed earlier losses in the afternoon session as investors rushed to pharmaceuticals stocks out of bargains.
Individual investors snapped up a net 554.3 billion won, while foreigners unloaded a net 265 billion won. Institutions sold more shares than they bought at 283 billion won.
Most stocks closed in negative terrain, led by falls in tech shares and automakers.
Market leader Samsung Electronics fell 3.68 percent to 52,300 won amid uncertainties surrounding Samsung Group's de facto leader Lee Jae-yong's legal battle in a succession probe.
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 3.73 percent to 85,200 won, and home appliances giant LG Electronics lost 1.74 percent to 67,800 won.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 4.61 percent to 103,500 won, and its affiliate Kia Motors fell 1.96 percent to 35,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,203.80 won against the U.S. dollar, down 7.40 won from the previous session.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys added 0.4 basis point to 0.841 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond rose 1.2 basis points to 1.125 percent.
