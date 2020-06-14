Air Force's aerial tanker to be mobilized for troop dispatch mission
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will mobilize one of its aerial tankers to send rotational troops and supplies to the United Arab Emirates later this month, officials said Sunday.
The Air Force's KC-330 aerial tanker is planning to carry the 17th batch of the 170-strong Akh Unit and fly to the UAE on around June 30 in its first troop transport mission since being put into service last year, according to the officials.
On its way back, the aircraft, named Cygnus, will bring home the 16th batch of the unit tasked with training the Middle East country's special forces, they added.
KC-330, which measures 60.3 meters in width and 58.8 meters in length, can carry up 245,000 pounds of fuel and is capable of refueling up to 10 F-15Ks or up to 20 KF-16s. In addition, it can carry 300 crewmembers and 47 tons of cargo.
The tanker can fly distances up to 15,320 kilometers, with a maximum flight altitude of 12,600 meters.
South Korea introduced four units aimed at expanding its area of operations.
