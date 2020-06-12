Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Gedu Andargachew Kang Kyung-wha

Foreign ministers of S. Korea, Ethiopia discuss COVID-19 response

22:41 June 12, 2020

SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministers of South Korea and Ethiopia on Friday discussed cooperation in responding to the new coronavirus and further solidifying bilateral relations, the foreign ministry here said.

In a phone conversation with her Ethiopian counterpart, Gedu Andargachew, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha called for continued bilateral collaboration over the pandemic and the broader health sector, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kang noted Ethiopia, which fought for South Korea in the Korean War, is one of the first African nations to which South Korea provided virus test kits and other humanitarian aid after the outbreak of the pandemic. She vowed South Korea will increase its coronavirus assistance to Ethiopia and other African nations, the ministry said.

The Ethiopian minister expressed gratitude for the timely assistance on behalf of his nation, the ministry here said.

During the phone conversation, the two ministers also reaffirmed efforts to boost their countries' bilateral relationship, the ministry said.

This photo, provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shows South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (R) and Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew shaking hands during their meeting in July, 2019, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK