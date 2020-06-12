Foreign ministers of S. Korea, Ethiopia discuss COVID-19 response
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministers of South Korea and Ethiopia on Friday discussed cooperation in responding to the new coronavirus and further solidifying bilateral relations, the foreign ministry here said.
In a phone conversation with her Ethiopian counterpart, Gedu Andargachew, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha called for continued bilateral collaboration over the pandemic and the broader health sector, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Kang noted Ethiopia, which fought for South Korea in the Korean War, is one of the first African nations to which South Korea provided virus test kits and other humanitarian aid after the outbreak of the pandemic. She vowed South Korea will increase its coronavirus assistance to Ethiopia and other African nations, the ministry said.
The Ethiopian minister expressed gratitude for the timely assistance on behalf of his nation, the ministry here said.
During the phone conversation, the two ministers also reaffirmed efforts to boost their countries' bilateral relationship, the ministry said.
