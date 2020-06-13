Pentagon: S. Korea meets conditions to lift travel restrictions on U.S. troops
WASHINGTON, June 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea meets the conditions to lift travel restrictions that were placed on U.S. troops to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Pentagon said Friday.
South Korea was added to a list of "green locations" as part of the Defense Department's move to a conditions-based, phased approach to personnel movement and travel, the Pentagon said in a press release.
The travel restrictions will be lifted subject to an assessment of conditions at individual military installations, it said.
The criteria for designation as a "green location" are: removal of shelter-in-place orders or other travel restrictions; 14-day downward trajectory of flu-like and COVID-19-like symptoms; and 14-day downward trajectory of new COVID-19 cases or positive tests.
