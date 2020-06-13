Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- 2nd wave of pandemic may come within month if current trend continues (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Enhanced quarantine measures extended indefinitely on concerns over pandemic in greater Seoul (Kookmin Daily)
-- Trump wants to reduce U.S. troops in S. Korea, despite rising pressure from Pyongyang (Donga llbo)
-- Enhanced quarantine measures in metropolitan area extended indefinitely (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea hints of beefing up nuke capabilities on 2nd anniversary of summit with U.S. in Singapore (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Are 'employed self-employed' workers ghosts? (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Quarantine measures extended indefinitely as virus becomes three times more contagious in metropolitan area (Hankyoreh)
-- Perjury prevails in S. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Big' ruling party pushes for real estate regulations (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Global economy facing 'coronavirus dilemma' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- QR code scanning to be mandatory at cram schools (Korea Times)
