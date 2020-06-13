Fire breaks out at POSCO's steel mill
13:14 June 13, 2020
SEOUL/POHANG, South Korea, June 13 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out at POSCO's steel mill in the southeastern part of the country, firefighters said Saturday.
The fire broke out at 12:30 p.m. at the steel mill in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, about 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Firefighters said they have dispatched some 20 firetrucks and ambulances to the scene.
No casualties have been reported so far.
POSCO is South Korea's top steelmaker.
