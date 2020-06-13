(LEAD) Fire breaks out at POSCO's steel mill, no casualties reported
SEOUL/POHANG, South Korea, June 13 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out at POSCO's steel mill in the southeastern part of the country, firefighters said Saturday.
The fire broke out at 12:30 p.m. at the steel mill in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, about 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Firefighters said they have dispatched some 20 firetrucks and ambulances to the scene.
No casualties have been reported so far, as the steel mill's workers evacuated immediately.
"The fire broke out on some of our production lines, and we are currently investigating to find out the cause as well as the damages," said an official from POSCO, South Korea's top steelmaker.
