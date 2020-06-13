Sister of N. Korean leader says Pyongyang will take 'next step' against S. Korea
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea will take its next step against South Korea, for what it claims to be Seoul's betrayal and crimes against the communist state, it said Saturday, adding that its army has been entrusted to plan and take any necessary action.
"I feel it is high time to surely break with the South Korean authorities. We will soon take a next action," Kim Yo-jong, first vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said in a statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency.
Kim is also younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
"By exercising my power authorized by the Supreme Leader, our Party and the state, I gave an instruction to the arms of the department in charge of the affairs with enemy to decisively carry out the next action," the statement said.
