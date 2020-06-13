U.S. Embassy in Seoul expresses support for Black Lives Matter movement
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Embassy in Seoul expressed its support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement Saturday, with a massive banner hanging from its building in downtown Seoul.
In a Twitter message, the embassy said it shared grief with the rest of Americans and means to "support peaceful protests aimed at bringing positive changes."
The BLM movement rapidly spread in the United States after a 46-year-old African American, George Floyd, was suffocated to death by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25.
The movement has sparked a series of protest rallies in the United States and in dozens of other countries, including South Korea.
The U.S. embassy here said the Black Lives Matter banner hanging from its building is a protest against police brutality, and that it showed its will to move toward a more tolerant and just society.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)