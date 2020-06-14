Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #dollar deposits #pandemic

Dollar-denominated deposits at banks rise 30 pct over pandemic

14:00 June 14, 2020

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- U.S. dollar-denominated deposits at South Korean banks have risen nearly 30 percent since February as investors have chased after safer assets amid the new coronavirus outbreak, industry data showed Sunday.

Outstanding dollar deposits at five local banks reached US$47 billion as of Thursday, up 28 percent from $36.6 billion tallied at the end of February, according to the data.

A rise in the foreign currency deposits came as investors betted on a stronger U.S. dollar amid pandemic-caused economic uncertainties.

The Korean won has fallen nearly 4 percent against the dollar so far this year.

Demand for the dollar deposits has continued to rise after they jumped $6.6 billion in March from the previous month.

South Korea's COVID-19 cases sharply rose in February due mainly to cases traced to a minor religious sect in the southeastern city of Daegu after the county reported the first case in late January.

The country reported 34 additional cases Sunday, raising the total caseload to 12,085.

An electronic signboard at the trading room of Hana Bank in Seoul shows the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) having plunged 44.48 points, or 2.04 percent, to finish at 2,132.30 on June 12, 2020. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK