KBO's Hanwha Eagles snap record-tying losing streak at 18
16:31 June 14, 2020
DAEJEON, June 14 (Yonhap) -- Start spreading the news: the Hanwha Eagles have finally won a game.
The Eagles snapped their Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) record-tying losing skid at 18 games on Sunday with a 7-6 walk-off victory over the Doosan Bears at home in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul.
Noh Tae-hyoung delivered the game-winning single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, giving the Eagles their first victory since May 22.
