Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea goes 'my way' whatever South does (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Despite appeasement, N. Korea threatens armed provocation (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea says 'next action to be taken by army' (Donga llbo)
-- Moon admin's 'Green New Deal' to boost eco-business, employment (Segye Times)
-- North threatens 'to break with' South, action by army (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea makes threats, but Trump has less interest (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Spirit of inter-Korean June 15 declaration in danger of collapse (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea threatens military action, Korean relations on edge of cliff (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Kim Yo-jong threatens military action, says 'don't take it as just threat' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Half of consumers who desert big box stores opt for Naver (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- As NK ratchets up tensions, Seoul vows to honor agreements (Korea Herald)
-- Inter-Korean relations on the line after NK's threat (Korea Times)
-- Kim's sister hints at armed provocation toward South (Korea JoongAng Daily)
