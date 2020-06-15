(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 15)
Stop going too far
North cannot solve problem with military action
North Korea has continued to ratchet up tensions with South Korea by threatening military action against the latter. This threat came Saturday after Pyongyang decided to cut off all communication channels with Seoul, June 4.
Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, made the decision, lambasting the South for failing to stop defectors from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border. But she has not stopped ramping up her harsh rhetoric against the South, although Seoul promised to legislate a ban on the leafleting. She even called the South her country's "enemy."
Kim, first vice department director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party, said Saturday that the North would take its next step against the South. "I feel it is high time to surely break with the South Korean authorities. We will soon take the next step," she said in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency.
She did not specify what the next action would be. But she hinted that it would be by the military, saying, "the right to take the next action against the enemy will be entrusted to the General Staff of our army." Such action may include tests of ICBMs and other strategic weapons. Yet no one can rule out of the possibility of other military provocations against the South.
That is why Chung Eui-yong, director of the National Security Office at the presidential office, held an emergency meeting through videoconferencing Sunday to discuss responses to the recent threats. The government and military should closely watch the tense situation and step up preparedness for any possible military action by the Kim regime.
The authorities should first figure out why Pyongyang has kept making threats against Seoul. As security experts point out, the North is expressing its deep frustration over a lack of progress in nuclear talks with the U.S. which have been deadlocked since the February 2019 Hanoi summit between Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump.
The summit ended in failure mainly due to the North's demand for "major" sanctions relief in return for "partial" denuclearization. Since then Pyongyang and Washington have done little to narrow their differences. The North has also test fired a series of short-range ballistic missiles.
The Kim regime is apparently trying to apply more pressure on Seoul to call for sanctions relief. It is also trying to take its people's anger with the deteriorating economy amid the coronavirus pandemic out on the South and other "external forces." Nevertheless, we can hardly understand why the Kim regime is attempting to sever ties with Seoul and take military action.
The North should not try to turn the clock back and return to the "fire and fury" situation in a nuclear showdown with the U.S. It must realize that its outdated brinkmanship tactics will only lead to catastrophe. The only viable solution to the problem is a return to dialogue not only with the South, but also with the U.S.
We urge the North to stop repeatedly going too far in raising tensions on the peninsula. Kim should abandon his nuclear ambitions and take the path to peace, coexistence and co-prosperity.
(END)